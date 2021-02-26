Committee Demands Medical Attention for Ailing Prof Dr GN Saibaba

The Committee for the Defence and Release of Dr. GN Saibaba, former Delhi University professor, who is serving a life sentence at Nagpur Central Prison for Maoist links, has called for immediate medical attention for him.
According to the press release, Saibaba has informed his family members over a call that he is suffering from severe cough, an unexpected drop in blood pressure, and is very weak and unable to speak properly as he is suffering from intense throat and lung infection.
Earlier in February, Saibaba had tested positive for COVID-19. The family had then requested the chief minister of Maharashtra to immediately shift Saibaba from the jail premises to a private hospital, a plea which was not heeded.
The professor, who is bound to a wheelchair with 90 percent disabilities, has only been assigned one attendant, who is also a co-accused in the case and suffering from COVID-19. “He also cannot do justice in attending Saibaba since he also requires rest and needs to be on medication,” the committee’s convenor Professor G. Haragopal said in the press release.
The professor suffers from 19 health ailments and has serious co-morbidities, including heart and kidney issues that can lead to further complications under COVID-19.
In such a case, the press release states that Saibaba’s life will be in danger, calling for him to be admitted to a hospital as soon as possible.
The family has also demanded that Dr. Saibaba should be released on parole after COVID quarantine so as to overcome his weakness.
Professor Saibaba was convicted by a court in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli for links with Maoists and participating in activities that amounted to waging war against the country.
The wheelchair-bound professor was first arrested in 2013, and then in May 2014 from his Delhi residence for alleged links with Maoists. The police had reportedly found ‘incriminating evidence’, including documents, hard disks and pen drives.
