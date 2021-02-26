Committee Demands Medical Attention for Ailing Prof Dr GN Saibaba

The professor, who is bound to a wheelchair with 90 percent disabilities, has only been assigned one attendant, who is also a co-accused in the case and suffering from COVID-19. “He also cannot do justice in attending Saibaba since he also requires rest and needs to be on medication,” the committee’s convenor Professor G. Haragopal said in the press release.

The professor suffers from 19 health ailments and has serious co-morbidities, including heart and kidney issues that can lead to further complications under COVID-19.

In such a case, the press release states that Saibaba’s life will be in danger, calling for him to be admitted to a hospital as soon as possible.