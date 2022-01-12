‘Committed to the Security of Our Countrymen’: Army Chief on Nagaland Killings

Army Chief General MM Naravane. Background image is of coffins of civilians who were killed in Nagaland.
Army Chief General MM Naravane while addressing a press conference on Wednesday, 12 January, said, “The regrettable incident that occurred in Oting, Nagaland on 4 December is being thoroughly investigated. We remain committed to the security of our countrymen, even during the conduct of operations.”
While there had been several calls to repeal Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, (AFSPA) by citizens and the Nagaland government itself, the Centre extended the Act for another six months on 30 December, declaring the state as a “disturbed” area under AFSPA.
The law allows for armed forces to be conferred with sweeping powers to operate in areas designated as "disturbed", and grants them immunity from prosecution without the Centre's sanction.
Meanwhile, Nagaland government’s special investigation team (SIT) probing the Oting killings submitted a “preliminary report” to the state government on 8 January, a police officer said on Monday, when a two-day march began against AFSPA, from Dimapur to Kohima in Nagaland, covering a distance of 75 km.
Speaking on China’s new border law, Naravane said, “Any law, which is not binding on other countries and which is not legally tenable & is not in keeping with the agreements that we have had in the past, obviously can't be binding on us”, news agency ANI reported.
Since January last year, Naravane further said, “There have been positive developments along our northern and western borders. On northern borders, we have continued to maintain the highest level of operational preparedness while at the same time, engaging with People’s Liberation Army through dialogue.”
