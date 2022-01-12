‘Committed to the Security of Our Countrymen’: Army Chief on Nagaland Killings

The law allows for armed forces to be conferred with sweeping powers to operate in areas designated as "disturbed", and grants them immunity from prosecution without the Centre's sanction.

Meanwhile, Nagaland government’s special investigation team (SIT) probing the Oting killings submitted a “preliminary report” to the state government on 8 January, a police officer said on Monday, when a two-day march began against AFSPA, from Dimapur to Kohima in Nagaland, covering a distance of 75 km.