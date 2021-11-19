Madhya Pradesh Minister Says Won't Allow Vir Das To Perform in State

Madhya Pradesh (MP) Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday, 18 November, said that comedian Vir Das will not be allowed to perform in the state.

Das has been sharply criticised for his six-minute monologue, 'I come from Two Indias,' which was a part of his recent performance at the John F Kennedy Center in Washington DC.

Das uploaded the video on his YouTube channel on Monday, in which he talked about two Indias, juxtaposed with each other, and touched on issues like farm protests, COVID-19, rape, freedom of speech, etc. Several police complaints have subsequently been filed against the satirist.

“We won’t allow such jesters to perform. If he tenders an apology, we are going to think over it,” Mishra told PTI.