Madhya Pradesh Minister Says Won't Allow Vir Das To Perform in State

Following social media backlash, Das issued a statement, stating that his intention was not to insult the country.
(Photo: Aroop Mishra / The Quint)
Madhya Pradesh (MP) Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday, 18 November, said that comedian Vir Das will not be allowed to perform in the state.
Das has been sharply criticised for his six-minute monologue, 'I come from Two Indias,' which was a part of his recent performance at the John F Kennedy Center in Washington DC.
Das uploaded the video on his YouTube channel on Monday, in which he talked about two Indias, juxtaposed with each other, and touched on issues like farm protests, COVID-19, rape, freedom of speech, etc. Several police complaints have subsequently been filed against the satirist.
“We won’t allow such jesters to perform. If he tenders an apology, we are going to think over it,” Mishra told PTI.
“The video is a satire about the duality of two very separate Indias that do different things. Like any nation has light and dark, good and evil within it. None of this is a secret. The video appeals for us to never forget that we are great. To never stop focusing on what makes us great,” he added.
Trinamool Congress member Mahua Moitra and Congress leaders Kapil Sibal and Shashi Tharoor have come out in support of the comedian.
Mishra said that Das was trying to “defame” India and so had received the support of Congress leaders.
“Some clowns try to dishonour India and have the support of Kapil Sibal and other Congress members. Rahul Gandhi and Kamal Nath insult India abroad. We will not let this contaminant do his programs in Madhya Pradesh until he expresses regret,” the minister told reporters.
Incidentally, the home minister had issued an ultimatum to designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee to withdraw his mangalsutra ad a while back. The state Congress has questioned why the minister chose to talk about the Vir Das issue but remained silent over the Kangana Ranaut issue. Kangana had criticised India's freedom movement by slamming MK Gandhi.
"She (Ranaut) has made an anti-national statement, but why is Mishra or the BJP government in MP not breaking the silence over it? Why is Mishra not giving a statement against traitor Ranaut?” asked state Congress general secretary KK Mishra.
"Will he announce a ban on Ranaut's entry into Madhya Pradesh?" he asked.
Madhya Pradesh BJP spokesperson Neha Bagga, however, retorted saying Ranaut was neither a member of her party nor the party had supported the actor over her statement.
"But it is very unfortunate that Congress leaders like Kapil Sibal are backing Das who has sullied the country's image in the US," she said
