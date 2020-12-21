CM Yogi Didn’t Trust UP Cops on Hathras, Says BJP Leader: Report

A senior Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader told NDTV that UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath did not trust the state police in the handling of a 20-year-old woman who was gang-raped and tortured in Hathras district.
This comes days after CBI filed its charge sheet against four accused of the crime.
“The Uttar Pradesh government has always stood with the family. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had decided the CBI should take over the case. He also did not trust that police will do their job well. It's not like all police officers are good,” NDTV quoted UP Minister of State for Labour Sunil Bharala as saying.
According to The Indian Express, the CBI filed the charge sheet under sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 376A, 376D (gang-rape), 302 ( Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
The woman died at a hospital in Delhi days after she was gang-raped and tortured on 14 September.
Her hurried cremation late at night on 30 September, purportedly against the wishes of her family, had created outrage across the country, with many slamming the handling of the case by the Uttar Pradesh police.
(With inputs from NDTV)
Published: 21 Dec 2020,03:46 PM IST