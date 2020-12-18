Hathras: CBI Files Charge Sheet, Says Victim Gang-Raped, Murdered

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet in the Hathras case, with the investigation agency saying that the victim was gang-raped and murdered by the accused, reports said on Friday, 18 December.
The charge sheet has been filed at a special SC/ST court, and the CBI will take the brother of the Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped to Gujarat for psychological assessment, reported news agency ANI.
The woman had died at a hospital in Delhi days after she was allegedly gang-raped and tortured. Her hurried cremation late at night, purportedly against the wishes of her family, had created outrage across the country.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI and NDTV.)
Published: 18 Dec 2020,03:21 PM IST