Not Jobs or Health, Bihar Leaders Focus on Jinnah, JNU & Kashmir

What is the hot topic doing the rounds this election? Watch the video to find out.

Video Editor: Sandeep Suman

Video Producer: Devika Shah

As the 2020 Bihar election knocks on our door, what is the hot topic of discussion over the state polls? Is it unemployment? healthcare? floods? No! It's Pakistan and the tukde tukde gang.

Yes, once again in the Bihar elections, matters like Kashmir, terrorism, JNU, and Jinnah are being raised. The old script is being launched with a new trailer. Like the new coloured version of ‘Mughal-e-Azam’. Instead of counting 13 years of work, leaders like BJP’s Yogi Adityanath, Prakash Javadekar, Nityanand Rai, and Giriraj Singh are talking about Ram Mandir, Pakistan, terrorism.

“Sarahadon par bahut tanaav hai kya, Kuchh pata to karo chunaav hai kya.” Rahat Indori

When Rahat Indori wrote this, the so-called Tukde Tukde gang was not even born. Therefore, he did not mention JNU or the Tukde Tukde gang in his poetry. But currently, the ‘border’ in Rahat sir’s poetry has been replaced by Kashmir, JNU, Jinnah, Ram Mandir.

BJP has made Uttar Pradesh’s CM Yogi Adityanath its star campaigner in the Bihar elections. He has also started commenting on the basis of his expertise. Sometimes he describes Rahul Gandhi as the lover of Pakistan and at other times he compares RJD’s coalition to those who divide the country.

“What is Congress doing? You must have heard the statement of a Congress leader right now. They are praising Pakistan. These days, only two people praise Pakistan, either Rahul Gandhi or Owaisi.” Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh

Earlier, in Kaimur's Ramgarh, Yogi Adityanath asked for BJP’s win in the name of Lord Ram.

As soon as he came on stage, he told the people at the rally that he has come from Lord Ram’s birthplace. He reminded them that BJP has fulfilled the promise made to the people of Bihar and constructed a Ram temple.

At a rally in Rohtas, instead of discussing the issues of unemployment and healthcare in Bihar, he jumped to JNU. He said no one in JNU can say that India will be divided.

All But Important Issues Being Discussed

CM Yogi is sidelining the real issues of the people of Bihar. He is just reading the same old script in different ways in every rally. He is telling stories of a surgical strike on Pakistan instead of talking about having a surgical strike on unemployment.

However, the people of Bihar are watching the rise in crimes in UP and are also judging CM Yogi. If the people of Bihar get an opportunity, they would definitely want to question Yogi on the Hathras case.