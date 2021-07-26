Chinese Erect Tents in Ladakh's Demchok Despite Being Asked to Go Back: Report

Chinese People's Liberation Army troops and civilians, earlier in July, had come on the other side of the Sindhu river in the Demchok region of Ladakh to protest against the celebrations of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama’s birthday.

However, even as talks to resolve border disputes continue, senior government officials stated that the Chinese have erected tents on the India side of the Charding Nala in Demchok in eastern Ladakh, Indian Express reported.

CHINESE PRESENCE REMAINS IN DEMCHOK

Indian government officials said that even though they have asked the 'so-called civilians' who are the occupying the tents set up in Demchok, to go back, 'their presence remains'.