India's Medical Edu Rules, China’s COVID Policy Worry Students Despite Visa Ease

"It's always a nightmare you see. Maybe it's a dream come true that we will finally be able to return back. But you never know maybe another virus or another pandemic emerges in China and we are never able to return again, and they shut down their international borders. Or maybe after some students return, if the number of cases increase again, they might shut down the border again," she adds while expressing her concerns about the virus and the Chinese government's no-nonsense way of dealing with it.

"And recently, Langya virus cases were increasing. There were around 35 cases in the Shandong and Hanon provinces, which was concerning for me because my university is in the Shandong province. So I was afraid that there might be another lockdown, and we might not be able to return soon. But thank god that didn’t happen."

Iqbal also expressed similar concerns, telling The Quint that she has no option but to take that risk.

"I am a little worried about that but as long as it is my own city, Dalian, it's alright. I have no option but to take that risk, just like so many others, because we want to complete our degrees and come back finally. A lot of final year students have already fallen a year or two behind schedule to graduate."