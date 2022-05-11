'Need To Balance': WHO Boss Says China's Policy to Handle COVID Not Sustainable

“We need to balance the control measures against the impact on society, the impact they have on the economy, and that’s not always an easy calibration,” he added.

President Xi Jinping has asserted last week that his government had no intention of deviating from its zero-COVID policy.

The president urged his officials to “unswervingly adhere to the general policy of dynamic zero-Covid” and warned against any criticism of the policy, The Guardian reported.

Research by by scientists in China and the United States has shown that 1.5 million Chinese people could die of COVID-19 if the current policy is revoked without safeguards like increased vaccination and better access to treatments.

After all, only about 50 percent of the Chinese people over the age of 80 are vaccinated.

(With inputs from The Guardian and Reuters.)