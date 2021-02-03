‘China Met With Appropriate Response’: MEA in Parl on LAC Standoff

The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday, 3 February told the Parliament that the additional deployment at LAC by Chinese troops has been met with an “appropriate response” from India.
“From April-May last year, there had been enhanced deployment of troops by Chinese side in border areas and along LAC in Western Sector. Since mid-May Chinese side attempted to transgress LAC in several areas of border area. These were met with appropriate response from us,” said Minister of State for Foreign Affairs V Muraleedharan in MEA, as quoted by ANI.
He added that there have been discussions held between India and China through established military and diplomatic channels. “The Senior Commandants from both sides have held nine meetings. In addition, six meetings of the WMCC have also been held,” he said according to ANI.
The defense minister met with his Chinese counterpart on 4 September in Moscow and conveyed that “the two sides should resolve the ongoing situation and outstanding issues in the border areas peacefully through dialogue”, reported ANI.
MEA further stated according to ANI that the Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met with the Chinese foreign minister on 10 September in Moscow and mutually concluded that the border situation is not to anyone’s interest. “They agreed that the border troops of both sides should continue their dialogue, quickly disengage and ease tensions,” said MEA.
Hours after its statement condemning comments made by foreign individuals and entities for their “inaccurate” and “irresponsible” views on the farmers' protests in India, MEA said in the parliament that, “No foreign government has given support to the farmers' agitation against the three (farm) bills. In Canada, UK, US and few European countries, protests by a few motivated Persons of Indian Origin on issues related to Farm Bills reported. Canadian PM made a comment on issues related to farmers in India”.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined