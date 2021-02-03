‘China Met With Appropriate Response’: MEA in Parl on LAC Standoff

The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday, 3 February told the Parliament that the additional deployment at LAC by Chinese troops has been met with an “appropriate response” from India.

“From April-May last year, there had been enhanced deployment of troops by Chinese side in border areas and along LAC in Western Sector. Since mid-May Chinese side attempted to transgress LAC in several areas of border area. These were met with appropriate response from us,” said Minister of State for Foreign Affairs V Muraleedharan in MEA, as quoted by ANI.

He added that there have been discussions held between India and China through established military and diplomatic channels. “The Senior Commandants from both sides have held nine meetings. In addition, six meetings of the WMCC have also been held,” he said according to ANI.