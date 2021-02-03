‘Not Accurate’: Govt Slams Foreign Comments on Farmers’ Protests

Saying that "a very small section of farmers" have reservations about the farm laws, the MEA statement detailed how the government has been holding negotiations with the farm unions, and has offered to put the laws on hold.

"Yet, it is unfortunate to see vested groups trying to enforce their agenda on these protests, and derail them. This was egregiously witnessed on January 26, India’s Republic Day... Some of these vested interest groups have also tried to mobilise international support against India," the MEA said.