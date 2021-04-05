Who is Madvi Hidma, Naxal Suspected Behind Chhattisgarh Attack? 

In the background of the offensive between maoist guerrillas and the armed forces that left over 22 jawans dead, the name of most-wanted Naxal leader Madvi Hidma has emerged as one of the prime reasons behind the security operation in Chhattisgarh.

A contingent of 1,500 troops had launched the search-and-destroy operation along the borders of Bijapur and Sukma on Saturday, after getting inputs about the presence of Hidma.

Hidma heads Battalion 1 of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army, one of the most lethally armed and rigorously trained units of Maoists active in the Sukma-Bijapur region in south Bastar, and is a member of the Maoists’ Dandakaranya Special Zonal committee (DKSZ).

He is a member of the tribal community from Puvarti village of Sukma district. Hidma joined the Naxal movement in the 1990s and is now suspected to be around 40 years old.