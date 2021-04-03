Chhattisgarh: 5 Jawans Killed, 12 Hurt in Encounter With Naxals

At least five security personnel have been killed and around 12 others were injured in an exchange of fire with Naxals in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh on Saturday, 3 April, the state Director General of Police DM Awasthi said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Naxal Operations) OP Pal told news agency ANI that the body of a woman Naxal was also found at the encounter site.

According to an NDTV report, the security personnel were from the Central Reserve Police Force's elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) unit, the District Reserve Guard (DRG), and the Special Task Force (STF). The units were carrying out anti-Maoist operations when the gun battle broke out in the district's Tarrem area.