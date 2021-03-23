5 Security Personnel Killed in IED Blast by Naxals in Chhattisgarh

At least five District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel were killed in a powerful Explosive Device (IED) blast set off by Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur on Tuesday, 23 March, The Indian Express reported.

Thirteen other personnel were also injured in the blast, which hit a bus in which 27 DRG personnel were travelling between Kadenar and Kanhargaon, according to PTI.

According to The Indian Express, the deceased have been identified as head constables Pawan Mandavi, Jaylal Uike, constable Sevak Salam, constable Karan Dehari, who was driving the bus, and assistant constable Vijay Patel.

The incident took place around 4 pm on the Kanhargaon-Kadenar Road.