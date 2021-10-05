Watch: Stopped at Airport, Chhattisgarh CM Baghel Slams UP Govt in Press Address

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, on Tuesday, 5 October, claimed he was being stopped from leaving the Lucknow airport by the Uttar Pradesh police.

"I came to Lucknow to proceed to meet Priyanka Gandhi ji at Sitapur. But I am not being allowed to leave the airport," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

He also posted a video on his Twitter account where he could be seen interacting with the police officials.

"Why am I being stopped? I am not going anywhere. I am not going to Lakhimpur. Then why are you stopping me? I am not going to your Lakhimpur. Section 144 has been imposed there. Not in Lucknow," he said.

He later sat on the floor of the airport in protest. "I am being stopped from going out of Lucknow airport without any orders," he tweeted in Hindi.