Chandrayaan-3 | A 'Colony' in Outer Space: Why Are Countries Racing to the Moon?

At 6:04 pm on 23 August, as millions of Indians watched the Vikram Lander of India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission make a successful soft landing on the moon’s south pole, history was made.

Not only did India become the fourth country (after the United States, China, and the former Soviet Union) to pull off a controlled landing on the surface, but it also became the first to land a probe on the lunar's prized south pole.