As India Joins an Exclusive Club, What is the Road Ahead From Chandrayaan-3?

The success of Chandrayaan-3 has fired the imagination of the nation.

Millions of people watched the perfect touchdown of the lander, Vikram, on the lunar surface on Wednesday evening. Schools, colleges, and offices organised a special screening of the live broadcast of the final few minutes of the journey of Chandrayaan-3 to the Moon. There were festivities and celebrations all around to mark this new milestone in India’s space journey.

For the generations that grew up in the 1960s and 1970s, the first human landing on the Moon is an event firmly etched in their memories. The 1980s generation remembers the journey of Rakesh Sharma – the first Indian to travel to space (not the Moon). The soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 is a similar moment for the millennials and Generation Z.