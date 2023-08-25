Meet the Team Behind ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 Which Carried India to the Moon

From left to right, P Veeramuthuvel, S Somanath, M Srikanth, and K Kalpana.
(Image Courtesy: ISRO/Altered by The Quint)
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully landed the Chandrayaan-3 on the South Pole of the Moon on 23 August 2023, marking a historic first, both in India and the world's space exploration journey. Meet the engineers and scientists behind this historic mission, who led the nation to the Moon.
Sreedhara Panicker Somanath, Chairman, ISRO
Born in Alappuzha, Kerala, S Somanath joined ISRO in 1985. With a distinguished career, he served as the former Director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Center and former Project Manager of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). He also led the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC). Appointed ISRO Chief in January 2022, he played a pivotal role in other missions including Gaganyaan and Aditya-L1.
P Veeramuthuvel, Project Director
Hailing from Villupuram, Tamil Nadu, P Veeramuthuvel, the Project Director of Chandrayaan-3, got his PhD from IIT-Madras and joined ISRO in 2014. He played a crucial role in Chandrayaan-2, serving as the primary negotiator with NASA.
Reflecting on the accomplishment, Veeramuthuvel stated, "It's been a journey of dedication and innovation. We are proud to have placed India on the moon once again."
M Srikanth, Mission Director
With an extensive involvement in Chandrayaan-1 and Chandrayaan-2, M Srikanth led Chandrayaan-3's navigation efforts. His expertise has been vital in realising this mission's success. Sharing his thoughts, Srikanth said, "The challenges were immense, but the team's spirit was greater. We are overjoyed to have achieved this feat."
K Kalpana, Associate Project Director
Born in Bengaluru and a graduate from IIT Kharagpur, K Kalpana joined ISRO in 2003. She played an integral role in Chandrayaan-2 and was a key contributor to the development of propulsion systems and imaging equipment. She said, "Being part of India's lunar exploration efforts has been a privilege. Chandrayaan-3 marks a significant step forward."
S Mohana Kumar, Mission Director
With over 30 years at ISRO, S Mohana Kumar, the Head of Composites Fabrication at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, was responsible for overseeing the launch and landing of Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover. For the rest of the team, watch the full video!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)