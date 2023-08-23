Chandrayaan-3 Landing: When and Where To Watch the Landing Live Today?

The historic Chandrayaan-3 is all set to successfully land on the South Pole of moon today on 23 August 2023. The Chandrayaan 3 landing will take place at 6:04 pm in the evening, and millions of Indians are waiting to witness this proud moment.

Chandrayaan 3 was launched on 14 July 2023 as a follow up mission to the unsuccessful Chandrayaan 2. The soft landing of Chandrayaan 3 will make India the fourth country to land on the surface of moon, and first ever nation to land on the South Pole of moon.

Chandrayaan 3 consists of a Vikram lander and Pragyan rover. The Vikram Lander is named after Vikram Sarabhai - The Father of the Indian space programme and the founder of ISRO.