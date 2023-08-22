Chandrayaan-3 Landing on 23 August 2023: Things To Know About This Moon Mission

Chandrayaan 3 landing is set to take place on 23 August. Check details here.
Chandrayaan-3 that was successfully launched into space on 14 July 2023 is all set to land on the surface of moon tomorrow on 23 August 2023. Although, the Chandrayaan 3 landing is a proud moment for Indians, people are still apprehensive about its soft landing.
We already know that the landing of Chandrayaan 3 on the lunar surface will not be easy as the Indian spacecraft has to overcome a lot of crucial moments including the gravity, orbits, and more. However, all required upgrades and changes have been made by the ISRO Scientists to make this historical moon mission a great success.
The landing of Chandrayaan 3 event may be postponed to 27 August, if the conditions seem to be unfavorable, a senior ISRO Scientist has told ANI.
The Chandrayaan 3 landing is scheduled to take place on 23 August 2023 at 6:04 pm.
The live streaming of Chandrayaan 3 landing will be available on the official website of ISRO, official YouTube channel of ISRO, official social media handles of ISRO, and DD National TV. The live streaming of the Chandrayaan 3 landing event will start at 5:20 pm.
According to NASA, the main objectives of Chandrayaan 3 mission include the following:
To demonstrate Safe and Soft Landing on Lunar Surface.
To demonstrate Rover roving on the moon.
To conduct in-situ scientific experiments.
The Chandrayaan 3 is a follow up mission to Chandrayaan 2. The main aim of this mission is to ensure soft and safe landing at the South Pole of moon.
Chandrayaan 3 consists of a lander known as Vikram and rover called as Pragyan. The Vikram Lander is named after Vikram Sarabhai - The Father of the Indian space programme and the founder of ISRO.
Chandrayaan 3 will land on the lunar surface after covering a voyage of 40 days.
Chandrayaan 3 rover Pragyan will explore the surface of moon after safe landing.
The successful landing of Chandrayaan 3 on moon will make India the fourth country to make this historic achievement.
After the successful landing of Chandrayaan 3, India will become the first nation to make a soft landing on moon's South Pole.
