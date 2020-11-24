Cyclone Nivar: Heavy Rains, Strong Winds Expected in Tamil Nadu

Coastal Tamil Nadu is bracing for heavy downpour and strong winds because of the depression over the Bay of Bengal that is likely to intensify into Cyclone Nivar and cross the coast at around 6 am on Wednesday, 25 November.

A low pressure over south-west of Bay of Bengal is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours and move towards the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast.

The depression is moving in a westerly direction towards north Sri Lanka and south Tamil Nadu coast, and the coastal areas of the southern state are expected to receive heavy rain between 23-26 November.

The state has also issued alerts informing fishermen to return to the coast.