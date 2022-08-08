Centre Introduces Electricity Amendment Bill in LS, Oppn Alleges 'Privatisation'

The Centre on Monday, 8 August, introduced the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 in the Lok Sabha. Image for representational purposes.
Amid staunch opposition, the Centre on Monday, 8 August, introduced the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 in the Lok Sabha, which will reportedly enable the entry of private companies in the power distribution network.
The bill seeks to amend section 42 of the Electricity Act to facilitate non-discriminatory open access to the distribution network of a distribution licensee.
The Congress, Left parties, and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) have alleged that the bill not only violates the federal principles of the Constitution but will also lead to privatisation and bypass consultations of state governments.
Additionally, power sector employees and engineers stopped work on Monday and held demonstrations against the bill, claiming that it will end all subsidies to power consumers and affect farmers.
However, Union Power Minister R K Singh who introduced the draft legislation during the ongoing Monsoon Session, dismissed protests by Opposition parties as "false propaganda."
"We have consulted the states and other stakeholders. This bill is pro-people and pro-farmers," Singh said.
He further urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to refer it to a parliamentary standing committee for wider consultations to address concerns raised.
The Opposition resorted to sloganeering against the bill for a while during the session and proceeded to stage a walkout from Lok Sabha.
All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) Chairman Shailendra Dubey said in a statement that the power workers took to the streets, boycotting work and protesting against the bill which has been introduced in the Parliament "in an undemocratic manner with a view to complete privatisation of the energy sector."
As per the the statement, electricity employees are demanding that the bill be withdrawn in its present form or be referred to the standing committee so that all the stakeholders, especially the common electricity consumers and power workers, may get an opportunity to submit their view points.
Last week, AIPEF had also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention, and demanded the bill to be sent to the standing committee.
According to the power engineers' body, the central government in a letter to the United Kisan Morcha last year had promised that the bill would not be introduced in the Parliament without having detailed talks with farmers and other stakeholders.
Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday termed the proposed amendments to the Electricity Act as "dangerous" and urged the Centre to not go ahead with it in haste.
Claiming that it will only benefit a few power distribution companies, he said that it will increase people's suffering by making problems associated with power supply and distribution more serious instead of addressing it.
Further, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that the Centre's move was an attack on the constitutional rights of the states.
He added that free power supply is also being provided to domestic consumers and if the Centre is amending the Electricity Act, the farmers and others will reel under the pressure as states like Punjab will not be able to continue such pro-people initiatives.
It should not repeat the previous “mistake” of implementing the three “draconian” agricultural laws, he added.
