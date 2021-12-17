Naga Civilian Deaths: Thousands Take to Streets Demanding Justice, AFSPA Repeal

The protest against the killings have been intensifying over the past few days, with a down-to dust shutdown observed in the Mon district on 16 December by the Konyak Naga tribal body. All government and private establishments remained closed during the shutdown.

Announcing the shutdown, Konyak Union President S Howing Konyak and other tribal leaders had also said that no military recruitment rally would be allowed in Mon and no Konyak youth would participate in any recruitment rally.



Several Naga civil society organisations, including the Konyak Union, have declared a "non-cooperation" with the security forces until their demands, including repeal of the AFSPA, are fulfilled and justice is delivered to the 14 victims.

The Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO), a top tribal body, also staged demonstrations in Tuensang, Longleng, Kiphire, and Noklak districts. According to NDTV, the group resolved to "abstain from any national celebrations, or such activities; non-participation in Army civic programmes; non-attendance to any of their official invitations, and not to allow any recruitment drive within Eastern Nagaland area."



(with inputs from NDTV, IANS, EastMojo, EasternMirror)