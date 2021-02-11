Celebrity Tweets ‘Probe’: Political Rivalry or Legitimate Inquiry?

It was after this that the state home minister assured Congress' Sachin Sawant that the intelligence department would conduct an inquiry and probe whether Sachin, Lata Mangeshkar and other famous celebrities were pressured to tweet in support of the Centre.

Soon after, the BJP weighed in, supporting the celebrities and defending their tweets.

Former CM of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis took to Twitter saying, “Has this MVA govt. lost all its senses? MVA should be ashamed while using the word ‘probe’ for Bharat Ratnas. It seems necessary to probe the mental stability of the ones who made such demand and who ordered probe against our Bharat Ratnas!”