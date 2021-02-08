Maharashtra to Probe Tweets by Indian Celebs Post Rihanna Remark

Maharashtra Pradesh Committee Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant held a virtual meeting with Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday, 8 February, asking for a thorough probe into the tweets posted by Indian celebrities in response to the global criticism of the farmers’ protest.
Several celebrities including Lata Mangeshkar and Sachin Tendulkar tweeted with #IndiaAgainstPropaganda and #IndiaTogether, after pop singer Rihanna and environmental activist Greta Thunberg posted tweets backing the farmer protests.
Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has assured Congress' Sachin Sawant that the state Intelligence Department will conduct an inquiry and probe whether Sachin, Lata Mangeshkar and other famous celebrities were pressured to tweet in support of the Centre
Sawant had earlier said: “There is a similar pattern behind these tweets by the celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, sportspersons Sachin Tendulkar, Saina Nehwal. The contents of the tweets by Nehwal and Kumar are same while Shetty had tagged a BJP leader. This shows that there was a communication between the celebrities and the ruling party leaders. It needs to be investigated if there was any pressure from the BJP on these national heroes for such advocacy on the social media. If so, these celebrities need to be given more protection.”
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined