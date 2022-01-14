'CDS Chopper Crash Due to Pilot Disorientation After Sudden Weather Change': IAF

What Had Happened?

On 8 December, General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 12 others died as their helicopter crashed while making a descent amid bad weather. General Rawat was headed to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington in Tamil Nadu. The accident site showed trees reduced to broken branches under the impact of the crash, and flames from the chopper engulfing the wooden logs, which resulted in billowing smoke. Locals and rescue workers scurried to douse the fire.

Group Captain Varun Singh, the only person to have survived the Mi-17V5 chopper crash, succumbed to his injuries on 15 December.

On 9 December, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed the Parliament that the helicopter had taken off from the Sulur Air Base at 11:48 am and was expected to land at Wellington by 12:15 pm. The Air Traffic Control at Sulur Air Base lost contact with the helicopter at approximately 12:08 pm.