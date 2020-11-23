CBI Raids Home of Ex-Cong MLA Roshan Baig Arrested in Ponzi Scam

This development comes a day after Roshan Baig’s arrest on Sunday. The Quint The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Monday, 23 November, raided the home of former Karnataka Minister Roshan Baig, | (Photo Courtesy: Roshan Baig/Twitter) India This development comes a day after Roshan Baig’s arrest on Sunday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Monday, 23 November, raided the home of former Karnataka Minister Roshan Baig, reported NDTV. This development comes a day after Roshan Baig’s arrest on Sunday, in connection with the Rs 4,000 crore IMA Ponzi scam. Mansoor, according to NDTV, subsequently returned to India to be arrested, and named Baig as allegedly being involved in the scam.

More Details on Baig

Roshan Baig, the former MLA from Shivajinagar in Bengaluru was accused of helping prime accused Mohammed Mansoor Khan in fleeing the country when the scam broke out in 21. Mohammed Mansoor Khan has been accused of duping over 30,000 investors of crores of rupees in a Ponzi scam, where he primarily promised to invest their money in the gold market. According to NDTV, Baig was disqualified in 2019 during the collapse of the Congress-JDS government in Karnataka. Baig had also “publicly and strongly criticised the party leadership,” reported NDTV.

More About the Scam

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan reportedly told NDTV that this is a very old case and “there is nothing special about it.”

“It is an ongoing investigation that was initiated very early. So, in due process, he has been called for the investigation. He has to undergo the investigation to find out the truth. He is cooperating... there is nothing special about it. This is a very old case.” Dr Ashwath Narayan

Dr Ashwath Narayan also, reportedly, added: "The public expect justice to prevail. The truth will come out." On Sunday, the CBI conducted search and seizure operations at Roshan Baig’s residence in Bengaluru and took him into custody, reported The News Minute. Baig was being questioned at the CBI’s office in Bengaluru. He was arrested on Sunday evening. In all, around 25 people were arrested in connection with the scam, including Mohammed Mansoor Khan, the kingpin.