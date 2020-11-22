Former Congress Minister Roshan Baig Arrested by CBI in IMA Scam 

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday arrested former Congress Minister Roshan Baig in connection with the I, Monetary Advisory scam case. Mohammed Mansoor Khan has been accused of duping over 30,000 investors of crores of rupees in a Ponzi scam, where he primarily promised to invest their money in the gold market.

Roshan Baig, the former MLA from Shivajinagar in Bengaluru was accused of helping prime accused Mohammed Mansoor Khan of fleeing the country when the scam broke out. On Sunday, the CBI conducted search and seizure operations at Roshan Baig’s residence in Bengaluru and took him into custody. He was being questioned at the CBI’s office in Bengaluru. He was arrested on Sunday evening.