CBI Court Sends Sachin Vaze, Palande to Custody Till 11 April in Extortion Case

A Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court, on Monday, 4 April, sent Sanjeev Palande, Kundan Shinde, and Sachin Vaze to CBI custody till 11April in the Rs 100 crore extortion case involving former Mumbai top cop Parambir Singh.

Meanwhile, CBI also demanded a report from the hospital and jail authority regarding the circumstances under which NCP leader and former Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh, was admitted to Mumbai's JJ Hospital.

Palande was in the custody of the special ED court, while Vaze was in the custody of the NIA court. Both the courts permitted their custody be taken.

Meanwhile, Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde are currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail, while Sachin Vaze is in Taloja Jail.