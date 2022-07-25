CBI Arrests 7 People for Murder During West Bengal Post-Poll Violence

The CBI has arrested seven people in connection with the murder of a man in May last year during the incidents of violence that broke out after the West Bengal assembly elections.
The CBI has arrested seven people in connection with the murder of a man in May last year during the incidents of violence that broke out after the West Bengal assembly elections, officials said on Monday.
On the basis of inputs confirming the presence of the accused, the CBI carried out coordinated searches at eight locations in the three districts where they all were nabbed, the officials said.
The CBI had taken over the case on 19 August, 2021 on Calcutta High Court orders.
It was alleged that around 2 pm on 4 May, 2021, Sridhar Das was mercilessly beaten with stick, 'battam' and iron rods by unknown people, the agency said in a statement.
When the victim's wife tried to rescue him, the accused attacked her as well, it added.
"After the incident, Sridhar Das was admitted in Dinhata Hospital, and later, in other hospitals/nursing homes in Cooch Behar and died during treatment on 21 June, 2021," the agency said.
Amid allegations and counter-allegations of party members being targeted by rival groups, the Calcutta High Court had handed over the investigation of heinous crimes to the CBI.
