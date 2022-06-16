Sippy Sidhu Murder: A Timeline of Events As CBI Arrests HC Judge's Daughter

Seven years after the sensational murder of advocate and national-level shooter Sukhmanpreet Singh alias Sippy Sidhu, the Central Beureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday, 15 June, arrested Kalyani Singh, daughter of acting chief justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court in connection with the killing.

While the arrest was the result of a years-long investigation, Singh had been on CBI's radar for a while. According to an initial probe into the death, it had emerged that “a woman was accompanying Sidhu's killer”.

But what was the case? Why did it take CBI 6 years to make an arrest? And who is Kalyani Singh? Here is all you need to know.