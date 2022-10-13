'Can't Waste More Time, Please Let Us Attend Classes': Karnataka Hijabi Students

Shaheen, who is a final year student in a government college of Shimoga, stopped attending college in April this year after her college enforced the Karnataka High Court’s March ruling upholding the Hijab ban. “It’s been six months and sixteen days since I was last allowed to enter my college. I mark every single day. If I don’t resume my studies soon I will waste an entire year. And because it’s my final year, it will be as good as letting go of my degree,” the 20-year-old said.

Shaheen said that she has been trying to seek admission in other colleges since the High Court verdict, but is turned away from everywhere. “They said that I will have to give up my Hijab if I want to get admission. It feels like my education and future prospects are all slipping away from me,” she told The Quint.

Some Hijabi students have transferred their admission to private universities, after the Hijab ban was implemented in government colleges. “We really tried to convince our college authorities but when they refused to allow us to attend the classes, we tried getting admitted to a private college. Even that process took a lot of time, and was tedious,” a 22-year-old Hijabi student in Bangalore said.

“But I know many girls from the same college who can’t afford to shift to private colleges, they continue to suffer. If they are allowed to wear the Hijab, it will be a huge relief for them,” she added.

In Mangalore, Ayath Aslam, a student in a private university said she has been spared from the Hijab ban, but her cousins and friends who were in government institutes are suffering. “Many people I know who can’t afford private education have had to give up college altogether. It’s been heartbreaking to see that,” she said.

In The Quint’s documentary titled ‘Voices Behind the Veil: The Human Cost of Karnataka's Hijab Ban’, we had reported how the Hijabi students are suffering gravely because of the ban.