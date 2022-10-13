Hijab Case: 'Matter of Choice' Says Justice Dhulia Amid Split Verdict in SC

A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia had heard a clutch of petitions challenging the Karnataka Hijab ban.
(Image altered by The Quint)
Stating that there is a 'divergence of opinion' in the case challenging the Karnataka High Court's order upholding the Hijab ban in education institutions in the state, the apex court, on Thursday, 13 October, said that "the matter has to be placed before the Chief Justice of India for appropriate directions."
A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia had heard a clutch of petitions challenging the Karnataka Hijab ban.
Justice Gupta, in his judgment, dismissed the appeals, upheld the Hijab ban and said that he had framed 11 questions in his judgment.
Justice Dhulia, on his part, allowed all the appeals and said aside the Karnataka High Court's judgment. He also stated that thrust of his argument is that the concept of Essential Religious Practice was not essential to the case.
Further, Justice Dhulia asked:
"The foremost question in my mind was the education of the girl child. Are we making her life any better? That was a question in my mind."
He also held that the judgment in the Bijoe Emmanuel case (courts only need to test whether a practice is prevalent, was established and is bona fide) squarely covers the issue
The case is now expected to be referred by the Chief Justice of India to a larger bench.
Previously, in August too, in a case pertaining to the use of the Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru's Chamarajpet for Ganesh Chaturthi, Justices Gupta and Dhulia had opined differently. The matter was thereby referred to a three judge bench. A similar outcome can be expected now.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)