'Can Still Feel the Heat': Gandhi Nagar Traders After Fire Kills 1 on Dussehra

Eyewitness Sunil Sharma told The Quint, “We were in the shop right next to the building that caught fire. The fire was so intense that at least eight shops burnt down. There are five buildings together, they are all ruined. Moreover, the financial loss is expected to be in crores.”

This is the first time after 2019 that the Capital is all geared up for the festival season, with Diwali just round the corner. The COVID-19-induced lockdown had quite an impact on small-medium level business owners, including cloth traders of Gandhi Nagar.

Shopkeeper Sandeep Kumar, 35, said, “We were expecting business to be profitable this year. Business was slow because of COVID for two years and now this incident has happened. This year, traders has stocked their shops with more goods.”

Business owner Sharma, who is also an eyewitness, added, “Since the festival season is on, there was pressure on everyone to do good business." He claimed that at first "only two-three fire tenders reached the spot. The smoke is still there, the heat can still be felt in close by shops.”

He added that a few hundred people had gathered, and tried to control the fire. "One side of the building, we tried to douse the flames, and on the other side, the fire department did their job," added Sharma.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had tweeted on Wednesday about the incident, calling it "unfortunate." He said that he was in touch with the district administration and was taking stock of the situation.