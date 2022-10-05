'Didn't Let Us Study, Wear Good Clothes': Dalits in Delhi Convert to Buddhism

Santosh, 32, from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, dropped out of school when he was in class seven. "I am a Dalit, and I faced casteist slurs from students on a regular basis. I tried complaining to the teachers but to no avail," he told The Quint.

He was the first person in his family to go to school, which he calls "something of an achievement."

On Thursday, 5 October, Santosh walked inside the Ambedkar Bhavan in Delhi's Jhandewalan area to the chants of "Jai Bhim" with a hope in his heart that now things will change.

After all, he was here to embrace Buddhism.

Apart from Santosh, hundreds of Dalits from across Delhi-NCR embraced Buddhism as part of the Buddha Dhamma Deeksha Samaroh, an event organised by the Jai Bheem Mission – founded by Advocate Rajendra Gautam, a Delhi cabinet minister and leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).