Bulli Bai Case: Accused Shweta Singh & Mayank Rawat Sent to 3-Day Police Custody

Photos of hundreds of Muslim women were uploaded by an unidentified group on an app named 'Bulli Bai' using GitHub.
(Photo: The Quint)
Shweta Singh, 18, and Mayank Rawat, 21, two of the accused in the 'Bulli Bai' case, who were arrested in Uttarakhand, were presented in the Bandra court on Friday, 7 January, and sent to police custody for three days, news agency ANI reported.
On 1 January, in a repeat of the ‘Sulli Deals’ incident, hundreds of women woke up to their photos being misused by a replica GitHub app called 'Bulli Bai.' The app showed a person's photo as the 'Bulli Bai of the day.'
The app misused the photos of hundreds of Muslim women by allegedly auctioning them.
Rawat, a 21-year-old student from Uttarakhand's Kotdwar, studied in a college in Delhi, as per reports.
After Bishnoi's arrest, the Delhi Police claimed that he was the mastermind behind the 'Bulli Bai' app.
The arrest was made by Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations Unit (IFSO), its DCP KPS Malhotra confirmed to The Quint.
(With inputs from ANI.)
