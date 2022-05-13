Amid Protests, Budgam DC Denies Reports of Resignation of 350 Kashmiri Pandits

Kashmiri Pandits protesting against the killing of Rahul Bhat.
(Photo: Muneeb Ul Islam/The Quint)
The Budgam Deputy Commissioner on Friday, 13 May, denied reports of the mass resignation of 350 Kashmiri Pandit employees amid protests against the killing of Rahul Bhat, a member of their community.
The news of the alleged resignations had gone viral on social media.
The deputy commissioner, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza, also said that the administration had not received any resignations from migrant workers in the state.
Massive protests by Kashmiri Pandits had erupted in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night, after a government employee identified as Rahul Bhat was shot dead inside his office by militants in the Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.
The police resorted to firing tear gas shells and using batons when a group of protesters attempted to proceed towards the Srinagar Airport.
A police official told that the gunmen fired upon the migrant employee in the local Tehsil office, at Chadoora on Thursday afternoon. Bhat was immediately shifted to Sub District Hospital, wherefrom he was shifted to SMHS hospital for specialised treatment.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)