Bihar: Journalist Who Reported on Land, Sand Mafias Shot Dead in Begusarai

Subhash Kumar Mahto, a journalist from Bihar's Begusarai, was on Friday, 20 May, shot dead outside his house in Sakho village by four unidentified persons, reported The Wire.

The 26-year-old journalist was allegedly shot at while he was returning from a community dinner at his friend's house, along with his father and other relatives. The friend's marriage was scheduled for the same day. Following the attack, Mahto was rushed to a local government health centre where he was declared brought dead.

A police official said that the four accused had been identified and would be arrested soon.