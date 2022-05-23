Bihar: Journalist Who Reported on Land, Sand Mafias Shot Dead in Begusarai

Subhash Kumar Mahto, a journalist from Bihar's Begusarai was on Friday, 20 May, shot dead outside his house in Sakho village, by four unidentified persons.
(Photo: Twitter/@arbabali_jmi/Altered by The Quint)
Subhash Kumar Mahto, a journalist from Bihar's Begusarai, was on Friday, 20 May, shot dead outside his house in Sakho village by four unidentified persons, reported The Wire.
The 26-year-old journalist was allegedly shot at while he was returning from a community dinner at his friend's house, along with his father and other relatives. The friend's marriage was scheduled for the same day. Following the attack, Mahto was rushed to a local government health centre where he was declared brought dead.
A police official said that the four accused had been identified and would be arrested soon.
Speaking on the issue, Himanshu Kumar, SHO (Station House Officer) of Bakhri police station, said, "Some local women were dancing when a group of youth joined in, and they allegedly started misbehaving with the women. Mahto opposed this, so there was a verbal spat. This may be the reason behind the murder."
Mahto, who reportedly had four years of experience as a journalist, was associated with a Public App platform and Begusarai's local cable channel City News. Besides, he was also associated with some local Hindi dailies as a stringer.
(With inputs from The Wire.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)