8-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Into Open Borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha

An eight-year-old boy named Lokesh Ahirwar died after falling into a 60-foot open borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district on Tuesday, 14 March. His body was recovered after a rescue operation that lasted for nearly 24 hours.
Lokesh, as per official statements, was stuck at a depth of 43 feet in the borewell.
Rescue teams comprising one National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and three State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams dug a pit parallel to the borewell and built a tunnel between the two pits in their attempt to rescue Lokesh.
What happened?
On Tuesday, 14 March, Lokesh was in the company of his parents and grandmother at an agricultural field in Kherkhedi Pathar village when he fell into the borewell.
Lokesh's father Dinesh Ahirwar said they were working in the field and Lokesh was playing under the shade of a tree with other children.
The incident is said to have occurred at around 10-10:30 am on Tuesday and the district administration was informed right away, following which the NDRF and SDRF teams were deployed for the rescue.
Speaking to the media earlier, the Vidisha Collector said that they responded to the calls immediately and deployed the rescue teams.
On Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan's office tweeted that he was in constant touch with the officials and that all efforts were being taken to safely rescue Lokesh.
