8-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Into Open Borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha

An eight-year-old boy named Lokesh Ahirwar died after falling into a 60-foot open borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district on Tuesday, 14 March. His body was recovered after a rescue operation that lasted for nearly 24 hours.

Lokesh, as per official statements, was stuck at a depth of 43 feet in the borewell.

Rescue teams comprising one National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and three State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams dug a pit parallel to the borewell and built a tunnel between the two pits in their attempt to rescue Lokesh.