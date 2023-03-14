Man Dies by Suicide in MP After Villagers Chain Him to Tree, Thrash Him

A man hailing from Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh died by suicide after he was allegedly chained to a tree and assaulted by a few people in his village because his son eloped with a woman from the same community.

In a video of the incident, which went viral nearly 10 days after it occurred on 4 March, the man identified Udha Ahirwar is seen chained to a tree, while his wife Savitri Ahirwar feeds him.

A case was registered against six people under sections of abetment to suicide and wrongful restraint, the police said.