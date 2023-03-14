Man Dies by Suicide in MP After Villagers Chain Him to Tree, Thrash Him
The man was allegedly assaulted because his son eloped with a woman from a nearby village.
(Trigger warning: Mentions of suicide, violence.)
A man hailing from Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh died by suicide after he was allegedly chained to a tree and assaulted by a few people in his village because his son eloped with a woman from the same community.
In a video of the incident, which went viral nearly 10 days after it occurred on 4 March, the man identified Udha Ahirwar is seen chained to a tree, while his wife Savitri Ahirwar feeds him.
A case was registered against six people under sections of abetment to suicide and wrongful restraint, the police said.
What We Know So Far
Ahirwar was a resident of Panchampur village, which falls under the Chandla police station limits.
After Ahirwar's son eloped with a woman from the neighbouring Peera village and married her, her family called him up and later informed other members of his village.
Subsequently, a panchayat meeting was called on 4 March, during which Ahirwar was told to find the couple or face consequences.
He was then chained to a tree allegedly for two days and was thrashed and harassed by the woman's family and other villagers.
Ahirwar was found hanging in his house two days after he was freed.
What Has Ahirwar's Family Said?
Speaking to the media, Savitri Ahirwar said:
"My son was living in Rajasthan and the woman was also there. Both of them were engaged, but the villagers asked us to find them. But when we told them we couldn't find them, they chained my husband to a neem tree and thrashed him for two days."
Savitri also claimed that her husband was let go after two days when others got to know about the incident. She added that the police did not intervene despite repeated calls to them.
What Have the Police Said?
Speaking to the media, Sachin Sharma, Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police (SP), said that the incident happened on 4 March and a case has been registered against six people under sections of abetment to suicide.
"The matter of a man being thrashed in Chandla police station limits on 4 March has come to our notice on which a case has been registered against 6 persons under the sections 306 (Abetment to suicide) and 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) of Indian Penal Code," he added.
The SP further said that they were investigating the matter and that efforts to nab the accused were underway.
(with inputs from Jai Prakash)
Topics: Suicide Madhya Pradesh Assault
