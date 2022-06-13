Day 3 of Rescue Operations Underway After Chhattisgarh Boy Falls Into Borewell

Over 500 individuals, including NDRF personnel, more than 150 policemen, a four-member army team, and 15 personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), have been engaged in the rescue operations since Friday, 10 June.

“Health officials have been constantly monitoring Rahul's condition through cameras. He is conscious and showing movement. He was given a soft drink and banana in the wee hours of Sunday and provided juice this morning. A pipe has been installed for oxygen supply in the borewell,” a government statement said.