Another Borewell Incident, Now in MP: 5-Year-Old Deependra Stuck, Rescue On

Rescue operations of 5 year old Deependra Yadav is underway after he fell into an open bore well in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district today.
Photo Accessed, Altered by Vishnukant Tiwari/ The Quint.
Rescue operations are underway to pull out a 5-year-old boy who fell into an open borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Wednesday, 29 June.
The kid, Deependra Yadav of Patharpur village under Orchha police station limits in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, fell into the borewell at around 2 pm today.
The incident is said to have occurred while Deependra was playing in the field where a borewell was lying open.
Deependra was suddenly nowhere to be found and the family got worried. After searching for a while in the field, they heard the sound of a crying kid. They rushed towards the sound to find Deependra stuck inside the borewell.
The family quickly alerted the district officials who reached the spot and initiated the rescue operations.
The Chhatarpur district administration, along with a 27-member team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) called in from Lucknow, State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDRF) teams from Jabalpur and Sagar, and a unit of Army personnel have joined the rescue operations.
The message from home department of Madhya Pradesh read that a parallel tunnel is being dug and then a connecting tunnel will be further dug to rescue Deependra.
GR Sandeep, Collector, Chhatarpur said:
Rashmi Yadav, the mother of Deependra, said that the borewell was dug last year and it was left open, mostly covered by bushes, when there was no water found.
Due to some work in the field, the bushes were removed and the kid, while playing in the field, well into it.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has spoken to Rashmi, mother of the child, and informed her of the rescue attempts. Chouhan consoled the family and promised full support in the rescue operations of Deependra.
(with inputs from Jai Prakash)
