SSR Case: Court Raps Republic TV, Asks If It Respects the Dead

The bench, referred to Republic TV's #ArrestRhea campaign, and asked: "Is this part of investigative journalism?"

"Do you have any respect for the dead?" the Bombay High Court asked Republic TV with regard to its coverage of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, according to Live Law. The court also reportedly said "It is so unfortunate."

“Do you have any respect for the dead?” the Bombay High Court asked Republic TV with regard to its coverage of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, according to Live Law. The court also reportedly said, “It is so unfortunate.” A Bombay High Court bench comprising of Chief Justice Dipankar Dutta and Justice GS Kulkarni on Wednesday, 21 October, continued to hear PILs filed against “Media Trials” amid the coverage Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, reported Live Law.

WHAT DID THE COURT SAY?

Expressing it’s disapproval for Republic TV’s reportage of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, the court said:

“There are certain Suicide Reporting guidelines. There should be no sensational headlines. Don’t you have respect for the dead? It is so unfortunate.”

The court further pointed out that Republic TV keeps claiming “investigative journalism”, and asked if soliciting public opinion on who should be arrested is part of the same. The bench, according to Live Law, referred to Republic TV’s #ArrestRhea campaign, and asked: “Is this part of investigative journalism?”

“When a case is under investigation and the issue is whether it’s a homicide or a suicide and a channel is saying it is murder, is that investigative journalism?” Bombay High Court

The Court also said with respect to press freedom: “We are not for a moment suggesting that the media's throat should be throttled. We are only on the short point as to whether the Programme Code is violated or not and whether your reporting contravenes any of the laid down norms or not.”

WHAT DID REPUBLIC TV’S LAWYER SAY?

According to Live Law, advocate Malvika Trivedi, appearing for Republic TV, alleged that something was amiss in the Mumbai Police probe of the actor’s death, which is why, she claimed, the apex court had asked CBI to investigate the incident. She also stated that the channel was merely highlighting the fact that were not otherwise brought to record. The channel further reportedly claimed that it was Republic TV’s investigative journalism that shed light on the real facts in Sheena Bora murder case and Sunanda Pushkar case. Trivedi also claimed that redressal mechanisms are available, and that as neither of the personally aggrieved parties were present, the issues could not be adjudicated in PILs, reported Live Law.