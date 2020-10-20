Maharashtra Govt Inflicting Injustice on Me: Arnab Writes to Prez

In a letter addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind, Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has attempted to draw the President’s attention to what he claims is “grave Emergency-style injustice and constant harassment (sic)” being meted out to his news channels and him. Goswami wrote that such actions were being taken “purely out of malice, political whim and vendetta by the Maharashtra Government.” Pointing out that every journalist in the country is entitled to Freedom of Speech and Expression, Goswami claimed that the entire machinery of the State of Maharashtra has been used against him, his company ARG, and his employees. This, he alleged, was being done at the instance of Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh.

Goswami Cites Palghar Lynching, Sushant’s Death

Goswami further went on to talk about his channels’ coverage of the Palghar lynching case, and the controversy around Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, among others, to state that that the Maharashtra government and Mumbai Commissioner of Police had an “organised agenda of malice” against his news network and him.

He also talked about the arrest of two reporters of his network and claimed it was carried out to stall them from covering their stories.

Further, in reference to the TRP scam, in which Goswami’s network presently finds itself enmeshed, he wrote that Republic Media Network that there was an “obvious motivated…imputation of guilt to the Republic Media Network.” Seeking the President’s intervention, Goswami wrote:

“I request your Excellency to advise the appropriate authorities, including the Ministry of Home Affairs to look into this matter and ensure that the emergency style functioning of the State Government and Commissioner of Police, Mumbai is checked.”

Background

Goswami and his network has recently found itself in the middle of multiple controversies and cases. Republic TV, among other instances, is embroiled in the fake TRP’s controversy that is being probed by the Mumbai police. Republic TV and two other channels have been accused of paying off households to watch their channels in exchange for money.