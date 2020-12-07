Navy Recovers Body Near MiG-29k Wreckage, Believed to Be of Pilot

The Indian Navy has recovered remains of a body in the vicinity of the MiG-29k wreckage off the Goa coast, with samples being sent for DNA testing for confirmation of identity, a navy spokesperson said on Monday, 7 December. The body is believed to be of missing pilot Commander Nishant Singh.

“All sections of the aircraft wreckage, including ejection seats, have been accounted for, using side-scan sonar and HD cameras. The FDR/CVR, along with other important material, have been recovered so far for investigation,” the spokesperson was quoted by ANI as saying.

The MiG-29k aircraft had crashed on 26 November while operating over the Arabian Sea.