Navy Recovers Body Near MiG-29k Wreckage, Believed to Be of Pilot

The Indian Navy has recovered remains of a body in the vicinity of the MiG-29k wreckage off the Goa coast, with samples being sent for DNA testing for confirmation of identity, a navy spokesperson said on Monday, 7 December. The body is believed to be of missing pilot Commander Nishant Singh.
“All sections of the aircraft wreckage, including ejection seats, have been accounted for, using side-scan sonar and HD cameras. The FDR/CVR, along with other important material, have been recovered so far for investigation,” the spokesperson was quoted by ANI as saying.
The MiG-29k aircraft had crashed on 26 November while operating over the Arabian Sea.
Earlier on Monday, Navy officials had reportedly said the body was recovered on the seabed 70 metres below water. “It has been found 30 miles off the Goa coast after an extensive search,” they said.
Navy specialists had located the primary wreckage of the fighter plane last week.
According to NDTV, the fighter was flying at a very low altitude when the pilots ejected. The report added that the rescued trainee pilot maintained he spotted a second parachute after he got out of the aircraft.
An inquiry was ordered to investigate the incident.
(With inputs from ANI, NDTV)
