Navy Locates Parts of Crashed MiG-29K; Second Pilot Still Missing
The Indian Navy has recovered some parts of the MiG-29K trainer aircraft which crashed off Goa coast on 26 November. The search for the missing pilot continues with extensive deployment of naval ships and aircraft, said a Navy spokesperson.
“Some debris of the aircraft, including landing gear, turbocharger, fuel tank engine and wing engine cowling have been located,” read Indian Navy’s statement.
A MiG-29K trainer aircraft operating at sea met with an accident on Thursday evening. One pilot has been recovered in the subsequent search, however, the second pilot is still missing. The cause of the crash is still unknown.
At present, nine warships and 14 aircraft engaged in the search efforts. “Indian Navy's Fast Interceptor Craft are also deployed to search waters along the coast. Further, the Marine/Coastal police are on the lookout and nearby fishing villages have been sensitised,” read Navy’s statement.
Meanwhile, an inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident.
