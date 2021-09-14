Boat Capsizes in Maharashtra: 3 Dead, 8 Missing

The boat was unable to sustain the weight of its occupants, the official asserted, adding that the victims were going in the boat after performing a ritual on the banks of the river.

Amravati (rural) superintendent of police Hari Balaji said, “The boat had a carrying capacity of just 4 or 5 people but 13 people, including the boatman, were riding it, which may have caused the boat to capsize”, Indian Express reported.

The boatman also died in the mishap, according to Balaji. Meanwhile, the search for others is underway.