BJP Expels OBC Leader for Six Years Over Remarks Against Brahmins

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh has expelled an Other Backward Class (OBC) leader for a period of six years over controversial comments he made against the Brahmin community in Shivpuri's Kharaih village.

The OBC leader Pritam Singh Lodhi is a two-time MLA candidate from Madhya Pradesh Pichhore, who had lost the previous Assembly election to Congress candidate KP Singh by a margin of 2,500 votes.