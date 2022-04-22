Hanuman Chalisa Row: Heavy Police Deployment Outside Maharashtra CM's House

Police personnel were deployed outside Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree', in Bandra, on Friday, 22 April, after independent MLA Ravi Rana and his wife MP Navneet Rana, who had earlier said that they would recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the CM's residence on Saturday if he did not chant it on Hanuman Jayanti, arrived in Mumbai on Friday morning.

Hanuman Jayanti was celebrated on 16 April. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leaders had dared the couple to come to Mumbai to chant Hanuman Chalisa, as per The Indian Express. The party leaders had warned them they would get a befitting reply from the Shiv Sainiks.

A large number of Shiv Sainiks and senior party leaders gathered outside the CM's residence as the couple reached Mumbai on Friday morning.