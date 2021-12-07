'BJP is Scared': Yadav Retorts to UP Deputy CM's 'Lungi and Cap' Remark

File photo of Akhilesh Yadav.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/AkhileshYadav)
The BJP leaders’ language will change even more as elections come closer –it will get worse and dirt will increase, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav said on Sunday, exchanging barbs with Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, The Indian Express reported.
Earlier on Friday, Maurya had taken a dig at the SP government and discernibly berated the muslim community, referring to them as lungi chhaap (lungi clad) goons who roamed freely before the BJP formed its government in the state.
"Who in skull caps used to threaten the traders while carrying guns? Who used to encroach upon your land and threaten you to not go to Police?," he had said, ANI quoted.
Responding to the attack, Yadav addressed reporters at SP office and said that their language will get dirtier as they are 'scared'.
The SP leader went on to stress that the BJP administration posed difficulties in traders’ lives, citing demonetisation, GST and corruption.
Urging the BJP leader to focus on his party's poll promises, Yadav claimed, "All of their promises turned out to be jumlas and that it’s why people of Uttar Pradesh have made up their mind that this time, there won’t be Yogi government, but ‘yogya [able]’ government," The Indian Express quoted.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
